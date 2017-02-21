South Africa: SARS Seizes Illegal Cigarettes Worth R18 Million

Pretoria — Suspected illegal cigarettes worth R18 million were seized at the weekend in Johannesburg, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Tuesday.

Customs and excise officials detained the cigarettes on Friday.

"A total of 1 647 master cases of suspected illegal cigarettes were detained pending further investigation. The possible duties in respect of these cigarettes amounts to approximately R11 million," said the revenue service.

SARS investigations in this matter are still in progress.