The Uganda National examinations board (Uneb) has withheld results of at least 64 candidates from 11 examination centres.

Addressing journalists this morning at the office of the president, Dan Nockrach Odongo, the Executive Secretary Uneb said the results were withheld over examination malpractice.

He said the affected candidates are subsidiary mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Science Foundation College in Kampala had highest numbers of withheld results at 27, Alliance SS Ibanda had 11, Ezra Memorial SS Kibuku at 10, Rubona SS and Iganga Parents SS each had 5 candidates.

Mr Odongo said they (UNEB) registered over 800 candidates who scored zero per cent in subsidiary Math yet it is an optional subject where they expect the students who choose it have the competencies.

Most of the candidates were doing Arts. Fewer candidates registered for math and physics even when the subjects are compulsory at O'level.l

UNEB chair Prof Mary Okwakol appealed to government to equip schools with ICT equipment as the board now largely operates with technology including registration of candidates.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Okello was the best student out of 30 who sat from upper luzira after he scored 19points out of the possible 20points. GP credit 3, History B, Entrepreneurship A, CRE A and D2 in subsidiary ICT.

Candidates with 3 principle passes were 39797, 2 Principle passes were 27831, 1 Principle pass were 21031, 1 Subsidiary pass were 12836, while failures were 1363 compared to 2,197 who failed in 2015.

Economics and sciences were generally poorly done while Biology was worst done with 40.8percent obtaining E principal pass. At subsidiary level, math was very poorly done with only 24.6percent qualifying for subsidiary passes.

Agago District obtained the highest failure rate followed by Buyende, Bulambuli and Zombo Districts.