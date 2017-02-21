21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Tropical Storm Dineo - Rescue Under Way for At Least 100 Zimbabweans Still Stranded By Floods

Another 100 people are to be airlifted to safety from a flood-hit district of southern Zimbabwe on Tuesday, a minister says.

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, who is the MP for the affected Tsholotsho area, confirmed on Twitter that more than 500 people had been airlifted to safety on Monday after a river burst its banks in the wake of tropical storm Dineo.

"Yes 543 people or 110 families rescued by 11pm yesterday with some 100 or so people expected to be rescued today!" Moyo said.

The state-run Chronicle newspaper said the Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter was able to carry around 16 people at a time. Most survived with only "the clothes on their backs", the paper said.

For now they are being accommodated at a hospital and a school.

