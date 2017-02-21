Liberia Assumes Chairmanship of Group of African States At UN

21 February 2017

Monrovia — The Republic of Liberia has assumed the chairmanship of the Group of African States at the United Nations for the month of February, 2017.

Liberia now chairs ECOWAS and the African Group at the United Nations.

According to a dispatch from New York, this implies that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. Lewis Brown, II, assumes that role for the month.

The turning over from the Republic of Burundi was conducted last Friday, February 17, at the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations in New York.

In acceptance of the honor, Ambassador Brown, II committed Liberia to conducting the affairs of the Group in a manner befitting of its chairmanship and to advance the cause of the continent while keeping Africa respected at the United Nations.

