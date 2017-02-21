Liberia: 'My Relationship With Cummings Still Intact' - Taa Wongbe

Monrovia — Taa Wongbe, the man alleged to be in a viral rated-X video on the internet, said the scandal has not soured his relationship with Mr. Alexander Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

"This has not changed my involvement with Cummings. It has even strengthened my relationship with him because he knows that people are blaming me for being the brain behind his rise into politics.

And he knows that my character stands for who I am so this hasn't changed anything."

During a press conference on Monday, Wongbe said he has established the identity of his blackmailer, though he failed to disclose who's behind it.

"I asked God for guidance when the fake tape was posted on social media. The person behind the recording made a mistake and that error was revealed by people who reached out to me. I am not going to say who that person is."

"That person is a young person who could be destroyed if his name is disclosed. I know the person's information so I reached out to the person and I said, 'don't reply to this mail I know what you did. I forgive you."

Taa Wongbe said he believes the motives behind the tape are personal and political because, according to him, politics is reeked with people of disingenuous character.

He cautioned Liberians not to be judgmental.

"It has strengthened me and did not damage my reputation. It has strengthened my resolve with God and family. It opens my eyes to the length that people will go to damage your reputation, a reputation I have built for 38 years. "

"Thanks to the media for being very professional on these issues. I am happy that the media has matured," he said.

"We are quick to judge people because of our environment where corruption and immoralities are the order of the day. It was an attempt to defame my character and demoralize me and it wasn't successful--I'm thankful for that."

The man considered in the Liberian body politics as Cummings right hand man told Journalists at the conference that his Press Conference was not only intended to vindicate himself from what has potentially been happening over the past days but to have a clear conversation of lessons he learn from some of the challenges that have occurred.