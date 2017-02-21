Liberia: Security Sector Lunches Architectural Frame Work Create Accountability

Monrovia — The Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA) along with the Civil Society Council of Liberia has launched a new security architectural frame work under the theme 'strengthening the trust and confidence in security institutions through the enhancement of civil society's engagement in the SSR process in Liberia.'

The framework was launched on Friday with an open house program at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police. Inspector General Gregory Coleman and officials of the United Nations Police (UNPOL) were in attendance.

Cecil Griffith, head of LINLEA indicated that project is intended for the population to build confidence in the security sector.

He said the project will see the undertaking of activities by printing and distributing 500 copies of the various security acts.

He indicated that the group will organize awareness workshops in five counties, Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa, Margibi and Montserrado Counties to discuss the new security architecture and efforts to create accountability structures within the various security apparatuses.

Inspector General Gregory Coleman, who also spoke during the launch, lauded LINLEA and the various actors for the initiative, emphasizing the need for the cooperation between the police and the community.