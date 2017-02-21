Liberia: Govt Terms Former CBL Governor's Criticism As Politically Motivated

Monrovia — The Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has described as illusory and dishonest, a statement attributed to former Central Bank of Liberia, (CBL) Executive Governor, turned presidential hopeful, Dr. Mills Jones, that the "failure of the government is not a criticism but a reality."

Dr. Jones' reported comments appeared in the Monday, February 20th publication of FrontPageAfrica Newspaper.

A MICAT statement said that such assertion is only provable of Dr. Jones' expressed inordinate desire to become president, believing, in his mind, that such can become easier by his unwarranted criticism and denigration of the very government he served for almost 10 years.

MICAT advised that if Dr. Jones truly believes the government has failed then he must be courageous enough to accept some of the blame for the purported failure and not become a critic for the sole purpose gaining political capital.

According to MICAT, it has come to its that other politicians, who, like former Governor Jones, served for many years in high positions, have turned critics of the government and resorted to resignations and other forms of distancing themselves from the government, only to acquire political favors from the unsuspecting Liberian electorate.

MICAT indicated that the government remains unfazed by such criticisms knowing the motives of such individuals.

"The government wonders why now, such individuals have become overnight critics of the system when in their high government positions, they were best placed to have helped shape or avert what they now see as failures or shortcomings.

"Despite some challenges, the government is proud of its record of achievements as exemplified in many sectors, such as roads, electricity, health, salary payments to civil servants, economic empowerment, agriculture, gender mainstreaming, etc.

"No matter how dissenters will elect to disparage a job well done, the government boasts of the foundation it has laid for the continuous development of the country.

"MICAT wishes to assure the Liberian people that, as it is the case for a decade now, the government will remain committed to upholding the principles of free expression, association and of the press no matter the depth to which detractors will descend," the statement said.