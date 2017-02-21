Ghana: Parliament Approves All 10 Regional Ministers Designate

press release

Parliament has approved by consensus the nomination of all ten persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo as regional ministers.

They are Ishmael Ashietey, Greater Accra regional minister-designate; Kweku Asoma Kyeremeh, Brong-Ahafo regional minister-designate; Kwamena Duncan, Central regional minister-designate and Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western regional minister-designate;

The rest are Salifu Saeed, Northern regional minister-designate and Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti regional minister-designate; Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West regional minister-designate; Dr. Kwakye Darfour, Eastern regional minister-designate; Rockson Bukari, Upper East regional minister-designate and Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta regional minister-designate.

The chairman of the appointments committee, Josephn Osei Owusu, who presented the sixth report of the Appointment committee on the nominees, said all ten nominees "proved they were cut for the job."

"The Committee has duly considered the nominations of His Excellency the President for Ministerial appointments in line with the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House."

"We recommend all ten nominees to the House for approval by consensus," he said.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)