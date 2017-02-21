Ghana: Environment Minister Pays Working Visit to EPA

press release

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has assured staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that government would not interfere with the discharge of their work.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was running a transparent and accountable government and would not condone with any wrong-doing and defaulters of the law.

The Minister was answering a question from a staff of the EPA on Government officials interfering with the work of Compliance Officers of the Agency, when he paid a working visit to the EPA in Accra, yesterday.

He noted that the Agency faced enormous challenges in its work as manufacturers continued to produce plastics which caused filth while some telecommunication companies continued to mount their masts at unauthorised places.

On the aspect of innovation, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng noted that innovation was about change, modification and the mind set of individuals and that people could only be innovative if they researched more.

He said some products contained toxic materials detrimental to the environment and human health, and urged Ghanaians to always read carefully and follow the instructions on products they bought so they would not end up exposing themselves to these materials.

For his part, the Ag Executive Director of EPA, Mr John Pwamang, disclosed that the Agency, in accordance with its mandate, was developing a five-year strategic plan to factor government policy directives as well as new and emerging initiatives that would contribute to the protection and development of the environment.

He appealed to the Minister to support the EPA with the necessary logistics required to enable them discharge their mandate.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo & Faith Junko Ogawa)