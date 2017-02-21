Zambia/Cameroon: Can U-20 - Junior Lions En Route to Zambia

The list of 21 players to represent Cameroon at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia was made public yesterday February 20, 2017.

The Under 20 football team, the Junior Lions, left the country yesterday February 20, 2017 for Zambia where they will take part in the 2017 edition of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament is set to take place from February 26 to March 12, 2017. Prior to their departure, Cameroon football authorities granted a press conference in Yaounde. The main speakers were Coach Cyprian Ashu Bessong, team captain Oum Gwet Samuel, vice-captain, Eric Ayuk and team manager Charles Bidias. Speaking on the occasion, Coach Ashu Bessong said the team has been in camp for the past three months according to instructions from the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). He said the team has benefited from the training because it enabled them assess the players and polish certain aspects in their play style. Out of the 32 players called to camp, 21 were selected to represent the country in the tournament.

Coach Ashu Bessong said the team is ready for the competition one week to kick off. Coach Ashu Bessong used the occasion to make public the list of players to take part in the competition. The captain, Samuel Gwet said the morale of the team is perfect. He said even though they are in a difficult pool, they will concentrate on their performance and put into practice what they have learnt during training to ensure the best results. Ashu Bessong said the objective of the Cameroon Football Federation is for the team to reach the second round of the competition. He assured that they will work hard to win all the pool games and even go far into the competition. Cameroon will play in Pool B with Senegal, Sudan and South Africa. Cameroon will play the first match against South Africa on February 27, 2017 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, at 6:00 p.m.