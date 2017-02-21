South Africa: New Trustees for 2010 FIFA Wc Legacy Trust

The 2010 FIFA World Cup Legacy Trust has announced new Trustees after holding the first annual meeting at SAFA House on Monday, 20 February 2017. The new members are Obakeng Molatedi, Ria Ledwaba, Clive Grinaker and Thomas Peyer. The 2010 FIFA World Cup Legacy Trust is chaired by SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and has the following members on the board.
Dr. Danny Jordaan - Chairperson
Federico Addiechi
Elvis Shishana
Alec Moemi
Joyce Cook
Thomas Peyer
Obakeng Molatedi
Ria Ledwaba
Itumeleng Dlamini
Clive Grinaker
Joe Carrim
