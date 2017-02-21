South Africa: Dominant Acornbush United Lead the Way in Mpumalanga

It was a tense week leading up to the clash, especially after the first encounter between the two clubs was not allowed to finish.

The hosts were 16 points adrift of Acornbush ahead of kick-off although there was some controversy before the clash, as the visitors were only allowed into the grounds at 14h30, with kick-off scheduled for 15h00.

However, Acornbush were not fazed by the earlier distractions and went on to claim a 2-1 victory on the day to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of table, while Young Stars dropped to seventh.

Relegation-threatened Premier United entertained title-chasing Mapulaneng United, with both sides in vital need of three points to improve their respective situations.

However, neither side could be separated on the day as they played out a 2-2 draw, a result which sees United remain rooted to the foot of the table, while Mapulaneng have dropped 17 points behind the leaders in fourth spot.

Mphakathi Academy boosted their survival hopes when they visited Mlambo Royal Cubs in a must-win encounter at the Kamhlushwa Stadium.

Royal Clubs came into the encounter looking to keep up with the cashing pack, while Mphakathi were hoping to steer clear of the relegation zone.

However, it was Mphakathi who secured three points, having recorded a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. The win moves Mphakathi up to 13th spot, three points above the relegation zone.

Witbank Citylads were looking to keep their slim title hopes alive when they visited FC Benfica at the Thulamahashe New Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Benfica were also in need of victory to boost their chances of survival, however it was the Witbank outfit who secured the victory, running out 3-0 winners.

Other results:

Forek Academy FC 2-0 Lumoja FC

Tjakastaad Junior Sheppards 3-1 Mhluzi Black Rangers FC

TS Galaxy FC 2-1 FC Zone Mavo

Barberton City Stars FC 2-0 Secunda Stars FC