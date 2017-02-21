21 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Grand Gedeh Residents Rally to Restore Electricity

By Alonzo N. Perry

The chairman of the board of directors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), E. N. Yarl, touring the entity's operations in southeastern Liberia, has described community involvement in efforts to restore electricity to Grand Gedeh as collaborative initiative worth emulating.

He said there are plans to involve some residents along the route into the system with compensation to regularly brush the roadsides as well as protect its power lines.

In a meeting with local authorities headed by Supt. Peter L. Solo along with representatives of the business community held in the administrative building in Zwedru, Chairman Yarl assured that with the initiative taken, electric power will be restored within a month before the rainy season.

Electricity from the West African Power Pool was connected to the county capital in March 2016 to the delight of citizens and residents. This was short lived because it only lasted a month. Now the people are hopeful that the new initiative would not be temporary.

It has been almost a year since then, and thousands of customers have registered and are on the waiting list.

The delay in restoring power has been blamed on high bush that has covered electric lines along the route from Toe Town to Zwedru, becoming the main obstacle to the reconnection. This has prompted a rally that recently raised US$10,000 reportedly needed as a contribution to the restoration of power. The rally was supported by the local business community.

Citizens and residents have also supported the initiative, for which local officials have expressed appreciation.

Superintendent Solo, who presided over the meeting, was equally impressed with the efforts to restore electric power to the county, which he said would boost businesses.

He promised to mobilize residents along the route to clean the high bush around electric lines in the city, in what has been tagged 'operation restore public power.'

