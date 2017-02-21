Liberia: Muscat FC Draw in First Match

Paynesville based Muscat FC were on Friday forced to a draw by Grassfield Atlethic Club (GAC) in their first 3rd division championship match at the Tusa Sports pitch in Gardnersville.

The former 1st division side went down within three minutes after GAC's John Momo scored a free kick to put the home side ahead.

Noted for their control of ball possession, Muscat FC held the ball from the midfield and raised the tempo on their opponents. They were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute that was scored by midfielder Zubah Vessilee in the 25th.

Muscat continued their dominance over ball control and got the benefit of their calculated ball control after midfielder Vessilee, Benedict Newton and Joe Siebeh creatively combined and provided an assist to striker Clearance Washington, who scored a skillful volley over goalkeeper Morris Bowe in the 34th minute.

Striker Washington later attempted to get his name on the score sheet for the second time and double his side's advantage with a header from about eight yards, which was denied by goalkeeper Bowe.

The overcrowded Tusa Sports Pitch, made up of a majority of GAC fans, became very quiet as Muscat held on the lead.

With the expectation of the few Muscat fans that their side would increase their lead or maintain the 2-1 score, Muscat surprisingly returned to the second half without their usual ball control and attacks.

Left winger Benedict Newton lost stamina and was unable to carry out his usual attack, while right-back Morgar Robinson sustained an injury after he collided with an opponent.

The home side capitalized on the defender's slip-ups to get an opportunity to level things up after defender Robinson committed a handball in his penalty area.

Goalkeeper Bowe of GAC left his goalpost to take the spot kick and was able to put the home side back on level terms, reawakening their home fans, who rained insults on the technical staff and Muscat FC players.

Coach Otis Tarnue of Muscat later made a substitution to bring in Bob Mitchell in search for a win, but the substitute along with striker Washington had a one-on-one opportunity that could have secured them a win but both players wasted their chances.