21 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LCS Begins Membership Drive

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robin Dopoe, Jr.

The Liberian Cancer Society (LCS) has begun a nationwide membership drive with the aim of making the entity vibrant.

This initiative, according to LCS president Dr. Dawn Cooper Barnes, is the first since the country's 14-year civil war ended in 2003.

The membership drive, Dr. Barnes said, is intended to fill the organization's manpower capacity gap.

She added: "LCS welcomes everybody, whether the person is a cancer patient or not. The idea is about saving life and making Liberia a cancer free nation. Cancer is everybody's business. Therefore, I am appealing to Liberians from all walks of life to come and obtain their membership form.

"Remember, the life you save today might be yours or someone you love. So, join us to help make Liberia a cancer-free society. The work seems difficult, but with your support, we can make it."

She said everyday Liberians are dying from cancer because of ignorance of the disease, adding: "But the increase in the death rate can be reduced if Liberians join the organization to spread the awareness."

"Joining the LCS is the first thing. Financial and moral support is the second thing; however, the most important thing is the willingness of every potential member to avail themselves anytime for the awareness exercise about the disease, especially in the leeward counties."

She put the cost of the membership at US$2O for individuals, and US$200-1,000 for corporate sponsorship.

Meanwhile, Dr. Barnes has said beginning early March, the Liberian government will resume the administering of the HPV vaccines-16 and 18, which are known to prevent cervical cancers in girls between the ages of 9-13 years before they become sexually active.

Founded in 1977 and reactivated in 2012, LCS aims to create more awareness about cancer as well as educate the public on prevention, and purchasing equipment and medication.

Liberia

Daily Observer At 36 - to God Be the Glory!

Having lost his father at the age of six, he walked the streets of Monrovia and everywhere else 10 toes on the ground,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.