Liberia: UMC Launches Scholarship Fund for Girls

The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMU) last Sunday launched the Girl's Scholarship Fund drive named the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Scholarship Fund for Girls in Ganta, Nimba County.

The fund, according to Bishop Samuel J. Quire, is in appreciation for President Sirleaf's numerous achievements, including becoming the first female President of Liberia and Africa.

Bishop Quire said the scholarship fund is also in recognition of the President's immense contribution to the church and the society in general and reminded the congregation that the scholarships cater to the educational needs of Liberian girls.

"Madam Sirleaf is a role model, therefore, this scholarship is named in her honor based on her advocacy for girls which has increased the enrollment of girls in both primary and secondary schools," he said.

In response, President Sirleaf lauded the UMC family for the honor and promised to ensure that many more school age girls continue to enter the classroom.

She also described girls' education as "the bedrock of any society."

President Sirleaf also attended the closing of the 184th Session of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and was honored for her exemplary leadership in Liberia and beyond, particularly in the UMC where she has variously shown that Jesus is Lord through her humanitarian services. This year's convention was held under the theme, "A Future with Hope" from the texts, Jeremiah 29: 11 and Romans 5: 1 - 6.

Quire pointed out that President Sirleaf as an Honorary Member of the First United Methodist Church Council, has contributed significantly to the Church and the Liberia Annual Conference.

"You have maintained peace in Liberia through your outstanding and demonstrated leadership. The President's direct and indirect quiet assistance can be seen in the many First United Methodist Church (FUMC) Outreach Programs and more recently manifested at the Siaffa Ken School in Grand Cape Mount County", he noted.

Bishop Quire said he was pleased to honor and memorialize the legacy of President Sirleaf with the establishment of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Scholarship Fund for Girls who are in high school and excelling in Science and Mathematics, and those who demonstrate exemplary leadership in student government. He launch the Scholarship Fund with US$500.

President Sirleaf congratulated Bishop Quire and the Church of the preferment as Bishop of the UMC in Liberia and also thanked the Church for the honor bestowed on her. She noted that the scholarship is needed to educate girls for the nation.

She acknowledged that the UMC has played a major role in sustaining the peace being enjoyed by Liberians through their regular church programs that include prayer, fasting, and services through education and health programs.

She congratulated all United Methodists for the successful conduct of the 184th Session of the Liberia Annual Conference.

While in the county, the President also inspected ongoing road works on the Ganta to Sanniquellie road and reassured the citizens of her government's fullest commitment to improving the road condition before the rainy season. She also called for the support and cooperation of Nimbaians as government works to meet their needs.

President Sirleaf was accompanied by senior government officials including Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf, Nimba County Superintendent David Dorr Cooper and Senator Thomas Grupee.