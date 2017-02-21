Liberia: LRA Boss Selected Co-Chairperson At ATI

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba has been selected as one of the co-chairpersons of the Addis Tax Initiative (ATI) Steering Committee.

CG Tamba is also a member of the Governing Council of the African Tax Administrative Forum (ATAF) and Chair of West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF).

The ATI is a body of 45 countries across the world that includes the United States of America, the Netherlands, Ghana, Germany and several other countries in Europe and Africa including Liberia.

The Steering Committee oversees the work of the ATI Secretariat and provides strategic direction, in consultation with members. The ATI aims to catalyze significant increases in domestic revenue and to improve the transparency, fairness, effectiveness and efficiency of tax systems in partner countries. The ATI provides a new and dynamic framework for action to enable partner countries to increasingly rely on domestic revenues to fund their development agenda and meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

In addition, the ATI plays a coordinating role to monitor and report on the commitments made under the Initiative, maintain the network of countries and international organizations that joined the Addis Tax Initiative, monitor that the specific points mentioned in the declaration are addressed; that is, that partner countries receive the desired support for capacity building in international tax issues, among others.

In letters to member countries, ATI Co-Chair Christopher Heffernan of Canada said: "It is with great pleasure that we announce key changes to the composition of the Addis Tax Initiative Steering Committee.

Elfrieda Stewart Tamba, Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority, has taken on one of two co-chair positions. Mari Khurtsidze, Head of the International Taxation Division in Georgia's Ministry of Finance has also joined the Steering Committee."

Mr. Heffernan said the ATI is "very pleased to have two strong representatives of partner countries on the Steering Committee." He explained that Commissioner General Tamba brings extensive experience to her new role.

This new profile is part of CG Tamba's many initiatives aimed at attaining LRA's vision through compliance with international best practices and the strengthening of tax administration and policy coherence to facilitate the enhancement of sustainable domestic resource mobilization on the African continent with her emphasis on Liberia.

CG Tamba has meanwhile thanked the hardworking staff and partners of the LRA for their support and commitment in their efforts to make LRA a modern tax agency in the region.

The Commissioner General says she is committed to strengthening domestic resource mobilization and living up to the confidence reposed in her by ATI member countries to help in the process of ensuring the strategic objectives of the ATI are achieved as scheduled.