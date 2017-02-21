21 February 2017

Nigeria: Tests Result Shows Buhari Needs Longer Period of Rest - Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina on Tuesday said the medical tests of President Muhammadu Buhari showed he needed more time to rest.

Buhari, who has been on vacation in the United Kingdom since January 19, was scheduled to return to the country on February 6.

But a day before the scheduled time, Adesina announced that the president had extended his stay because he was awaiting results of his tests.

Adesina said the president thanked all Nigerians for their prayers.

"President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country," he said.

"The president is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern."

Adesina also said, "Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry."

"During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the president staying longer than originally planned," he added.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, who both visited the president in London last week, said he was well and "in high spirits".

