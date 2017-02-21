Kenya: Late Senator Boy's Family Endorses Issah Boy to Succeed Him

The family of the late Kwale senator Boy Juma Boy has chosen his younger brother to succeed him by contesting for the seat in the coming elections.

Family spokesman Buhiri Juma Boy said following consultations, the family picked on Issah Boy to contest for the senatorial seat.

Mr Buhiri said they also sat with the Kwale county ODM leadership which also agreed to back Mr Issah.

"We have agreed in one voice on Issah Boy, the ODM county leadership has given their support on his candidature," said Mr Buhiri during a meeting at Gasi village.

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori urged ODM party leaders to consider the family's choice of Mr Issa to be allowed to contest for the seat when time comes.

"The family's choice should be given priority; Boy Juma Boy was staunch party leader," said Mr Dori adding that it has been a tradition in the country that when a leader passes on, his family is given priority if there is someone to succeed him.

A nominated MCA Ms Fatuma Mwajirani said they supported the selection of Mr Issah by his family and they will support him.

"As a party we support the family decision, God willing we will succeed as a party," said Ms Mwajirani.

On his part, Mr Issah was grateful to his family, elders and county leaders for picking him as a successor for his late brother.

Mr Issah promised to follow in the footsteps of his brother saying he will be faithful to the party and everyone in his bid to capture the senatorial seat.

Boy Juma Boy died on February 12 at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Senator Boy was a key ODM point man at the Coast and was liked by many for always speaking his mind and keeping the government on its toes.

At the height of his political of his political career between 1992 and 1997, the deceased served as the Kanu chief whip in Parliament.