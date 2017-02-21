21 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan President Kiir to Give State of the Nation Address

Photo: aljazeera
President Salva Kirr
By Joseph Oduha

South Sudanese President President Salva Kiir will Tuesday afternoon deliver the state of nation address in Juba. President Kiir is expected to brief parliamentarians on a number issues the young nation was grappling with.

They include the recent wave of high level resignations from his government. Those quitting accuse President Kiir of spearheading a tribal agenda in the country.

Thousands of South Sudanese were also facing starvation amid nationwide insecurity that impedes the delivery of humanitarian aid.

