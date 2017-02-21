South Sudan President Kiir to Give State of the Nation Address

Photo: aljazeera

President Salva Kirr

South Sudanese President President Salva Kiir will Tuesday afternoon deliver the state of nation address in Juba. President Kiir is expected to brief parliamentarians on a number issues the young nation was grappling with.

They include the recent wave of high level resignations from his government. Those quitting accuse President Kiir of spearheading a tribal agenda in the country.

Thousands of South Sudanese were also facing starvation amid nationwide insecurity that impedes the delivery of humanitarian aid.