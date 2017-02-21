Kenya: One Dead, 2 Injured in Nakuru After Car and Boda Boda Collide

A boda boda passenger has died and two other people seriously injured after a motorbike collided with a car in Nakuru Town.

The motorcycle passenger died minutes after she was taken to Valley Hospital in Nakuru following the Tuesday morning accident.

Mr James Mayaka, a security guard who witnessed the accident, told the Nation.co.ke that the motorcycle and a Land Cruiser car bumped into each other at a junction near the county commissioner's office.

The witness said both the car and the motorcycle were moving at high speed.

According to Mr Mayaka, the Land Cruiser, which was being driven on an express lane, hit the motorbike which was speeding across the lane at the junction.

"I just saw the bike rider and his passenger fly in the air before landing [on the road] after they were hit by the vehicle.

"The vehicle's driver had, however, tried to evade the motorbike before [the car landed] in a trench," said the witness.

Nakuru OCPD Joshua Omukata confirmed the incident and said that the car driver and the rider suffered deep bruises on their hands and heads and were taken to Evans Hospital.

The vehicle and the motorbike were taken to Nakuru Central Police Station.