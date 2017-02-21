21 February 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Minors, Women Killed As DRC Forces Run Amok

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — GOVERNMENT forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo are embroiled in fresh human rights scandal after video footage shows soldiers summarily executing civilians, including women and children.

Footage shows the army men poking fun at their victims as they are slaughtered in the south-west Kasi region afflicted by militia. Mark Toner, United States department of state spokesperson, said such extrajudicial killing, if confirmed, would constitute gross violations of human rights and threatened to incite widespread violence and instability in an already fragile country. "We call upon the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to launch an immediate and thorough investigation, in collaboration with international organizations responsible for monitoring human rights, to identify those who perpetrated such heinous abuses, and to hold accountable any individual proven to have been involved."

More than 100 people have been killed in recent weeks in clashes pitting Armed Forces of the DRC and a tribal leader the army killed last year. Soldiers have been blamed for using brutal force. Information minister, Lambert Mende, was quoted as claiming the video was not filmed in DRC but part of a campaign to malign the country. Meanwhile, United Nations Children's Fund has expressed concern over the army's use of force on children recruited by militias operating in the provinces of Kasai, Central Kasaï, Kasaï oriental and Tanganyika. Unicef said the recruitment and brutalisation was having dramatic consequences for the integrity physical and psychological well-being of children and their schooling. Pascal Villeneuve, Unicef head in DRC, said children enlisted by these militias were often in the front line and thus directly exposed. "The security forces are bound to a strictly necessary and proportionate use of force." Forces have previously been blamed for a spree of killings and rapes in operations against militia.

Congo-Kinshasa

