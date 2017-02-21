21 February 2017

Nigeria: Breaking - Fresh 24-Hour Curfew Declared in Southern Kaduna Towns

By Garba Muhammad

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jema'a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State with immediate effect.

Gunmen invaded different communities in the two local governments of Southern Kaduna, within 24 hours, killing at least 14 people and destroying several properties.

The first attack occurred on Sunday in Bakin Kogi, Kaninkon Village, in Jema'a Local Government Area at about 5:30 p.m.

The casualty in Jema'a is uncertain as the attackers were believed to have been repelled by security officials.

About 12 hours after the Jema'a attack, gunmen on Monday killed 14 persons and injured many others in an attack on Ashim village, Takad chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity on Tuesday, said imposing a curfew in the affected LGAs became necessary to protect lives and properties and to avoid the further breakdown of law and order.

He said all security agencies on a special operation in the two Local Government Areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

"Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies," Mr Aruwan added.

Hours after the Kaura attack, the state government announced on Monday that the Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the state's Commissioner of Police have relocated to Southern Kaduna.

This according to the government is to enable the army commander, Ismaila Isa, a brigadier general, and police commissioner, Agyole Abeh, coordinate a determined response to renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities in the two local governments.

