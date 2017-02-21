21 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vehicle Sales Declined By 28.7% in January

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Kenya's vehicle market started the year on a low note registering a 28.72 per cent decline in units sold in January.

According to the industry, total Industry sales for January 2017 was at 752 units compared to 1,062 units sold over the same period in 2016.

The industry has been registering drops in sales in a tight liquidity environment.

In 2016, the domestic Industry sold 15,535 units a 30.6 per cent decline compared to 19,523 units in 2015.

The January report indicates that almost all classes of vehicles indicated a drop in sales apart from medium trucks, 3 ton S Cab and mini buses.

Light trucks were the most sold though at 223 units though a decline by 33.6 per cent compared January 2016 followed by Sports Utility vehicles with 141 units.

Medium trucks units sold went up by 472 per cent to 92 units from 16 units sold in January 2016.

Kenya

Kenya School of Law Ordered to Admit Ugandans

The Kenya High Court in Nairobi has quashed a decision by the Kenya School of Law (KSL) barring Ugandan, South Sudanese,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.