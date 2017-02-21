Kenya: Vehicle Sales Declined By 28.7% in January

Nairobi — Kenya's vehicle market started the year on a low note registering a 28.72 per cent decline in units sold in January.

According to the industry, total Industry sales for January 2017 was at 752 units compared to 1,062 units sold over the same period in 2016.

The industry has been registering drops in sales in a tight liquidity environment.

In 2016, the domestic Industry sold 15,535 units a 30.6 per cent decline compared to 19,523 units in 2015.

The January report indicates that almost all classes of vehicles indicated a drop in sales apart from medium trucks, 3 ton S Cab and mini buses.

Light trucks were the most sold though at 223 units though a decline by 33.6 per cent compared January 2016 followed by Sports Utility vehicles with 141 units.

Medium trucks units sold went up by 472 per cent to 92 units from 16 units sold in January 2016.