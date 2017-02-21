21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Confusion Over When Molefe Will Be Sworn in As MP

Tagged:

Related Topics

No one seems to know when former CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

While the ANC on Tuesday had earlier given the date as Wednesday, the date has now been shelved.

ANC spokesperson in Parliament Nonceba Mhlauli said they had understood that the swearing in would happen on Wednesday.

Later, she said they were now awaiting confirmation of a new date.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said no date had been set as yet regarding the swearing in.

Parliament on Friday announced that Molefe had been nominated to fill a vacancy on the ANC benches.

Molefe resigned from Eskom following former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture, in which he was mentioned numerous times.

Molefe featured extensively in the State of Capture report, which was released following a court order.

News24

South Africa

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille Being Investigated, Not Suspended

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's office on Tuesday denied that she had been handed a letter of expulsion by the DA. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.