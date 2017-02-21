South Africa: Confusion Over When Molefe Will Be Sworn in As MP

No one seems to know when former CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

While the ANC on Tuesday had earlier given the date as Wednesday, the date has now been shelved.

ANC spokesperson in Parliament Nonceba Mhlauli said they had understood that the swearing in would happen on Wednesday.

Later, she said they were now awaiting confirmation of a new date.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said no date had been set as yet regarding the swearing in.

Parliament on Friday announced that Molefe had been nominated to fill a vacancy on the ANC benches.

Molefe resigned from Eskom following former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture, in which he was mentioned numerous times.

Molefe featured extensively in the State of Capture report, which was released following a court order.

News24