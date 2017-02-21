Kenya: Malava, Cheptil Renew Rivalry in Malaba

East African volleyball Kings Malava Boys and National champions Cheptil renew their rivalry on Friday when the two schools meet in the Lawi Mamai tournament at Malaba Township Primary School grounds in Busia County.

Malava will travel to Malaba border with bitter memories of surrendering their national title to Cheptil in last year's finals in Kisumu to give Cheptil their second title since 2013.

However, Malava recovered their poise to win the East African title after beating Apapen of Rwanda 3-0 sets in the finals in Eldoret.

They had lost to another Rwandan side Rusumo in 2015 finals.

Kenya Volleyball Federation Upper Western First Vice Chairman Markjames Okunyuk said the two-day tournament has attracted top teams from Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

"National volleyball champions AIC Kosirai have confirmed their participation, and for that matter we expect a mouth-watering encounter between them and Lugulu Girls from Bungoma County, who are also in the contest," Okunyuk told nation.co.ke on Tuesday.

Lugulu's quest to reclaim their lost glory were shattered by Kosirai who eliminated them in the semi-finals.

The winners of the tournament sponsored by Teso North Parliamentary aspirant, Lawi Obetele Mamai will give clear signals on which teams will dominate the national games this year.

Other top girls' teams expected include Weaverbird from Trans Nzoia, Malava Girls and Mukumu from Kakamega, Kongoli, Sega Girls and Busia VC and Kolanya National School, who lost to Tartar Girls in the quarterfinals of last year's Nzoia Regional Games in Turkana.

The boys' teams expected includes Kabuyefwe, Teremi, Namwela, Kimaet, Friends School Kamusinga and Friends School Bukembe from Bungoma, Mukumu Boys, Butula High, St Joseph's Chakol and St Paul's Amukura.

The event has also attracted teams from Uganda including Nemo VC Kampala, Topa High, Tororo and Malaba Uganda volleyball Clubs.