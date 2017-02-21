21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: Taxi Driver Beheaded, Testicles Chopped Off in Gruesome Murder

Malawi police have reportedly arrested at least six suspects in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was found dead with his head and testicles chopped off.

According to Nyasa Times, Emmanuel Harawa, 34, was found murdered without his head and testicles in Chipangana Forest at Emvuyeni, Ekwendeni in Mzimba over the weekend.

The deceased's testicles were allegedly found some 3km away from the original crime scene.

Police said they apprehended the suspects after they were found in possession of mobile phones belonging to Harawa, while others were found painting his taxi at Ekwendeni.

The suspects were identified as Fanuel Baluti, 32, Ian Mkomba, 16, Charles Nyirenda, 25, Moses Nyirenda, 28, Richard Nyirenda, 29, and Cathrane Ngulube, 22.

This was not the first time that alleged criminals beheaded and chopped off their victim's private parts.

According to Malawi24, in 2015, a man was found on a river bank in Karonga district with no head and private parts after he was attacked by unknown thugs.

Police said at the time that they believed the deceased was killed and later dumped at the river bank.

