Somalia: Amb Ali Ameriko Donates Blood to Blast Victims

HE Mohamed Ali Ameriko, who was a former Presidential Candidate of Somalia in 2017 and Somali Ambassador to Kenya has donated a blood to patients injured by Sunday's blast.

"I paid a visit to Keysanay Hospital and donated blood to the patients. There were over 20 injured from in Sunday's attack on Kawo-gudey market in Wadajir district," he added.

Former Somali President candidate Ali Ameriko is known for helping the poor people in the country, who are now in dire need of humanitarian assistance due to the biting drought.

I visited Keysanay Hospital & donated blood, there were over 20 injured from in yesterday's attack in Madina, PLEASE DONATE BLOOD #Somalia pic.twitter.com/gBIUw7zeH9

-- Amb Mohamed Ali Nur (@AmbAmerico) February 20, 2017