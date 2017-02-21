21 February 2017

Somalia: MP Opposes Appointment of Hirshabelle Cabinet

Several Hir-Shabelle parliament members have opposed the appointment of the cabinet ministers of the regional administration by President Ali Abdullahi Osoble on Monday.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, MP Abdiweli Sheikh Ali has accused President Osoble of appointing a cabinet, without proper consultations with the stakeholders and clan elders.

"Mr Osoble has abused his power and legitimate. He has unveiled a cabinet ministers, including his ally and clansmen," said Ali during a phone interview with Radio Shabelle.

The regional MP said HirShabelle President Ali Abdullah Osoble is in a campaign, and seeking to become Somali Prime Minister who is set to be appointed by President Farmajo soon.

