Somalia: Al-Shabaab Retakes Town From Galmudug Forces

Al shabaab said its fighters retook Amara in southern Mudug region from Galmudug state troops on Tuesday after clashes which left several people dead. The fall of Amara followed by an offensive from Al shabaab militants mounting in battle-wagons, according to Radio Shabelle's correspondent in Galkayo town.
No casualties were reported during the take-over of Amara by Al shabaab. The village was a focal point of recent clashes between Galmudug army and Al shabaab militants in the past weeks, according to our reporter in Galkayo, a capital of Mudug region.