Sudan: Darfur - Farmer Killed, Pupils Robbed

Bileil / Kutum / Ed Daein — A farmer was killed and two others were abducted in Bileil locality in South Darfur, during a clash between farmers and herders. School children were robbed during class in a camp in Kutum.

As the farmer and his sister returned from working on their lands in Ashma, two herders attacked them, a relative of the victims reported to Radio Dabanga. The man managed to stab one of the assailants before the other shot him.

A group of locals traced the perpetrators, seized them and handed them over to the police in Bileil. The family member said that herders have abducted two other farmers from Ashma in retaliation of the arrests.

Pupils beaten

A number of students in the camp for dispalced people Kassab, in North Darfur's Kutum locality, were injured after they were beaten and robbed of their mobile phones by armed men during class on Sunday. The children were revising their lessons, a camp sheikh told Radio Dabanga, when militiamen on camels arrived and started abusing the children. "They also beat a number of displaced people who went out of Kassab camp to collect straw and firewood."

Road robbery

Gunmen attacked a commercial truck from Omdurman to Ed Daein in East Darfur and seriously wounded two people on Sunday. The truck driver, Adam Juma, told this station from the hospital in Ed Daein that four gunmen stopped him at gunpoint on the outskirts of Ed Daein.

"They took me and the passengers of the truck out and down on the ground, and stripped us from our money, mobile phones and luggage." Juma and another passenger were then shot. The attackers left the scene and the injured were taken to the hospital.