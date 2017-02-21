Sudan: Port Sudan Harbour Workers Protest Dismissals

Port Sudan — Employees of the Seaports Corporation in Red Sea state have protested the dismissal of more than 600 temporary workers in front of the State Legislative Council in Port Sudan.

About 150 dismissed workers joined the protest, one of the demonstrators told Radio Dabanga, and submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the State Legislative Council in which they demand the lifting of their dismissal.

Employees have been let go as of January this year, he said. "Large numbers of families are affected by the sudden dismissals."

Ahmed Ali Mohamed, the chairman of the Legislative Council of Red Sea state, has ruled out that employees other than temporary workers of the corporation have been dismissed. The hiring of temporary workers happens on ad-hoc basis, he said, and terminates with the end of the specified tasks.