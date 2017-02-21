Sudan: School Headmaster, Camp Official Arrested in West Darfur

Sirba — The headmaster of a secondary school in Sirba, West Darfur, has been arrested for unknown reasons, along with a camp official.

Members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested Nimeri Wedkika, the headmaster of Sirba secondary school, and Dr Yahya Dablan El Tayed of Kendebe camp for displaced people, respectively on Thursday and Saturday.

A Sirba camp coordinator told Radio Dabanga that Dablan was detained by NISS officers from the camp's health centre.

In addition headmaster Nimeri was detained from his house by the NISS without giving any reasons. He was still kept in custody in Sirba at the time of reporting on Monday.

The coordinator told this station that the family members of Dablan and Nimeri went to the NISS headquarters, where officers refused them to pay a visit to the detainees.