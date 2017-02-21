21 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Kordofan Raid Suspects to El Obeid Prison

El Abbasiya — Ten of the accused of the deadly raid on two villages in South Kordofan have been handed over from detention in El Abbasiya to El Obeid prison in North Kordofan on Wednesday.

The case relates to the morning of Friday 2 September 2016 when members of the paramilitary Popular Defence Forces (PDF) raided El Senadera and El Shawaya in El Abbasiya locality. The attackers shot a number of villagers, and killed eight people and wounded sixteen others, in addition to raiding and torching houses.

The following days witnessed a protest and condemnations of the militia attacks carried out by South Kordofani. The commissioner of El Abbasiya stated that the attack was carried out by a group of outlaws, and not PDF members.

The lawyer and representative of the villagers of El Senadera, Kamal Abdallah Hussein, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that there are five other suspects who are at large. "The number of participants in the attack that occurred in the village is more than 40 people. Fifteen of them were identified directly."

'The arrest of the accused and their transfer to El Obeid prison is an important step.' - lawyer Kamal Hussein

Hussein explained that the former Commissioner of Abbasiya has been summoned as a witness, as well as the commander of the PDF, in order to clarify whether the attack was ordered or carried out as an individual initiative.

