21 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Ready to Meet Opposition, but Not Hichilema

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: RFI
(File photo).
By Peter Adamu

The Patriotic Front says that President Edgar Lungu will meet any opposition leader except the UPND's Hakainde Hichilema.

PF deputy spokesperson said that the UPND leader had made it impossible for President Edgar Lungu to meet him as he had refused to recognize his authority.

The PF and UPND have a very hostile relationship with the call for dialogue between them falling on deaf ears.

"How do you expect him to go and meet someone as Republican President who does not recognize him? He has refused to recognize him and has gone to court challenging the election results," Bwalya said.

He said that Hichilema will only be given audience if he humbles himself and acknowledges the decision of the Zambian people to have elected President Lungu.

Zambia

Can U-20 - Junior Lions En Route to Zambia

The list of 21 players to represent Cameroon at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia was made public yesterday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.