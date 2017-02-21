20 February 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Zamtel Board Dissolved

By James Kunda

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has dissolved the board of directors of Zamtel Limited, with chief executive officer Mupanga Mwanakatwe also leaving the company with immediate effect.

Zamtel chief technical officer Sydney Mupeta has been appointed to act as chief executive officer until a substantive head of the firm is appointed to replace Dr Mwanakatwe.

Zamtel company secretary Leya Ngoma said in a statement yesterday that the IDC dissolved the Zamtel board on Sunday and a new one would soon be appointed to steer the telecommunications company into "a new direction of growth and profitability".

The company's corporate communications unit, said in a separate statement that Dr Mwanakatwe separated from employment with the company by mutual agreement on February 18, this year.

Zamtel thanked Dr Mwanakatwe for his "diligent service" to the institution and wished him well in his future endeavours.

"Zamtel wishes to inform the general public that Dr Mupanga Mwanakatwe, chief executive officer has separated from employment with the company by mutual agreement effective February 18, 2017," the

statement read. "In the interim, chief technical officer Sydney Mupeta had been appointed to act as chief executive officer until such a time that the substantive chief executive officer is appointed".

