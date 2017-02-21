21 February 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Aswan Museum's Annex Opened to the Public After Almost Six-Year Closure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Egypt's Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anany opened on Tuesday the Aswan Museum's annex, located on the Elephantine Island, to the public after almost six years of closure.

Established over two years, the annex is located 10 meters north of the Museum and contains three display rooms that host 1,788 artefacts discovered during the joint German-Swiss expedition to the island in the period 1969-1998.

Surveillance cameras and fire extinguishers were installed in the annex, in addition to other renovations, according to the ministry's press release, as part of its plan to revive tourism in Egypt.

The opening also coincides with the solar phenomenon that takes place twice every year, on Feb. 22 and on Oct. 22, when the sun shines directly perpendicular on King Ramses' face. Hundreds of visitors attend the event every year.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Aswan late January for the national youth conference. Concluding the conference, Sisi declared the intention to celebrate the passing of 200 years since the discovery of the Abu Simbel temple in Aswan.

The antiquities minister said the celebration will be postponed to Oct. 22 when the King Ramses solar phenomenon occurs again.

Egypt

Ethiopia Finishes Fourth in 2017 African Cycling Championships

More than 20 countries have participated in the 2017 African Continental Cycling Championship, taking place in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.