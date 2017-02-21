Liberia: Youth Coordinator Stresses Need for Capacity Building

The Coordination of the local NGO, Community Youth In Action Network (CYAN), James Mambu, has underscored the need for youth capacity building through regular training.

Mambu said youths are essential to the development and growth of Liberia and as such there is an urgent need to build their capacity by giving them the technical skills and knowledge they deserve.

Mambu made the statement over the weekend at the close of a one-day training program for over 50 youths at the Banjor Community Church in the Monrovia suburb of lower Virginia.

The one-day training was intended to equip participants with basic knowledge in youth advocacy aimed at building their skills to participate actively in community development.

Mambu said the training of youths in the country will also afford the nation the opportunity to have a conscious society where young people will be actively engaged in promoting development and working for social change in their communities.

He indicated that the training conducted by CYAN was also intended to improve and promote the value of community services, social and self-initiative and to optimize the leadership ability of youth.

"We want youth to become committed to a lifetime of community service and other initiatives that will make them good future leaders," he noted.

Mambu then urged participants to establish high moral character, sportsmanship and clean living habits as well as promote good manners by using the skills they acquired during the training.

CYAN is a non-governmental organization established on July 5, 2015 to improve the skills of youth through capacity building, advocacy and community services across Liberia.