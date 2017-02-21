20 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: MOA Warns Against Using Harmful Substances in Liberian Waters

The Ministry of Agriculture says it has observed the use of harmful and dangerous substances by some unscrupulous individuals to catch fish within Liberia's territorial waters.

In a release issued Monday, the Agriculture Ministry named some of the harmful and dangerous substances as dynamite and firearms.

The Ministry informed the general public that no one is allowed to use any chemicals like dynamite, firearms, leaves or any other explosives to catch fish in Liberian waters.

According to the release, anyone caught in this unlawful act will be arrested and turned over to the authorities for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the ministry is appealing to the public to help the government by reporting any act violating the fisheries regulations of Liberia and also the Liberia Penal Law, the release concluded.

Liberia

