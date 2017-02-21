Liberia Chairs Group of African States At UN

The Republic of Liberia has assumed the chairmanship of the Group of African States at the United Nations for the month of February, 2017.

Currently, Liberia also chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Group og Ambassadors at the U.N.

According to a dispatch from New York, this implies that Liberia's Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Lewis Garseedah Brown, II, assumes that role for the month.

The turning over from the Republic of Burundi was conducted last Friday, February 17, at the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations in New York.

In acceptance of the honor, Ambassador Brown committed Liberia to conducting the affairs of the Group in a manner befitting its chairmanship and to advance the cause of the continent while keeping Africa respected at the United Nations.