Liberia: Ganta Mayor Urges Journalists to Uphold Ethics

Ganta City Mayor Benjamin Dokpah is urging Liberian journalists to uphold ethical standard, professional competence and good moral standing in the performance of their duties.

Speaking to journalists in Ganta at the weekend on the sideline of the close of a three-day community radio conference, Mayor Dokpah reminded Liberian journalists that the future of the country depends on the collective roles of every citizen, including journalists.

"You journalists have got a critical role to play in the forward march of this country," he added.

According to the Ganta City Mayor, the media community has a cardinal and critical role to play in the ensuing elections scheduled for October this year and challenged journalists at every level to professionally perform their duties through upholding ethical standard and good moral conduct.

Dokaph wants journalists see themselves as important people in the society and must therefore report issues affecting the lives of citizens and work to expose vices that will weaken the operations of government.

The Mayor stressed that professionalism, integrity, objectivity and rule of law are required of all citizens, especially journalists who, he said, are integral part of the Liberian society.

He noted that the dissemination of accurate, balanced and credible information is critical as the nation prepares to go to the polls come October.

Meanwhile, Mayor Dokpah has frowned on some journalists who, he alleged, have given themselves to politician to be used as propagandists to spread lies and misinformation about others and the country.

He argued that such practice by some journalists in the country is a contravention of the role of journalists and wants the Press Union of Liberia and others in the media sector to intervene.

Though Mayor Dokpah did not name a specific journalists or media institutions that are involved in the practice, he said this act of working for politicians to destroy others nd the country is totally wrong and must stop in order to create a level platform for all parties in the political arena.