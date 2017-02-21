Liberia: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Tour Nimba County

GANTA — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in Ganta, Nimba County in continuation of her County Tour to rural Liberia.

The County Tour is meant to thank and appreciate citizens for keeping the peace over the past 11 years and for electing her twice as Liberia's President, among others.

The visit, which began on Sunday, is also meant to bring the Presidency closer to the people and get to know the issues they are faced with.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf while in Nimba County will also dedicate several development projects, and hold Interactive Town Hall Meetings with citizens.

She is expected to dedicate the Saclepea City Hall on Monday and hold Town Hall Meetings in Bahn and Youpea Old Town respectively.

The Liberian leader was met on arrival in Ganta City by Superintendent Dorr Cooper of Nimba County, some members of Nimba County Legislative Caucus led by Senator Thomas Grupee and citizens, including traditional leaders, women, and youth groups, among others.

While in Ganta, President Sirleaf attended the Closing Session of the 184th Session of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and was honored for her exemplary leadership in Liberia and beyond, particularly in the United Methodist Church where she has variously shown that Jesus is Lord through her humanitarian services.

Speaking during the occasion, Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Quire, Jr., Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Liberia, pointed out that President Sirleaf as an Honorary Member of the First United Methodist Church Council has contributed significantly to the Church and the Liberia Annual Conference.

"You have maintained peace in Liberia through your outstanding and demonstrated leadership. The President's direct and indirect quiet assistance can be seen in the many First United Methodist Church (FUMC) Outreach Programs and more recently manifested at the Siaffa Ken School in Grand Cape Mount County", he noted.

Bishop Quire said he was pleased to honor and memorialize the legacy of President Sirleaf with the establishment of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Scholarship Fund for Girls who are in high school and excelling in Science and Mathematics and those who proved exemplary leadership in Student Government.

He launched the Scholarship Fund with US$500.

President Sirleaf congratulated Bishop Quire and the Church of his preferment as Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Liberia and also thanked the Church for the honor bestowed on her.

She noted that the scholarship is needed to educate girls for the nation.

She acknowledged that the United Methodist Church has played a major role in sustaining the peace being enjoyed by Liberians through their regular church programs that include prayer, fasting, and services through education and health programs.

She congratulated all United Methodists for the successful conduct of the 184th Session of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

President Sirleaf also inspected ongoing road works on the Ganta to Sanniquellie road and reassured the citizens of her government's fullest commitment to improving the road condition before the rainy season.

She also called for the support and cooperation of the people of Nimba as government works to meet their needs.

President Sirleaf also visited the Ganta TB and Leprosy Rehab Center and made some donations to the inhabitants and purchased products made by them as a means of supporting and encouraging them.

Receiving President Sirleaf, the Officer-In-Charge John Saa Brimah, thanked President Sirleaf for the visit and the assistance.

"You are the first President to visit our Center since its establishment. We like to appeal to you for more support", he concluded.

President Sirleaf was accompanied by senior government officials, including Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf, Nimba County superintendent Dorr Cooper and Senator Thomas Grupee, among others.