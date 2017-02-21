Gambia: Youth Forum - a-Plus the Gambia Signs MOU With Actionaid International the Gambia

A Plus The Gambia, an organization set up to promote good governance principles through research, advocacy, citizen empowerment, oversight, capacity building and policy advice services and policy dialogue intended to strength accountability relationship both upward and downward, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with ActionAid International The Gambia.

The signing ceremony was held at the ActionAid head office on MDI Road in Kanifing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Omar Ousman Jobe, Executive Director of A Plus The Gambia, said they are pleased to be at ActionAid on 16 February 2017, to sign a memorandum of understanding and cooperation.

Jobe said the framework set the stage for the A Plus and ActionAid International The Gambia partnership for supporting national development processes in the country.

Jobe further stated that there is a convergence of views and interests with ActionAid International The Gambia, adding that they both believe in the rights-based approach to fast track development.

Mr Jobe also stated that they cherish similar values of inclusion, equity, accountability, empowerment and solidarity with the poor and results orientation to add significant values to the national development processes.

A Plus The Gambia, as an institution, may be new in The Gambia's development arena, but not the people behind the setting up of the foundation that has a team with a good track record of working in governance at both local and international levels, Jobe went on.

"Prior to the going on international duty, I worked very closely with ActionAid International The Gambia as a general assembly member and vice-governor of the assembly," Jobe pointed out.

Jobe added that as the policy and budget analyst head of programmes and later, the executive director of Pro-PAG, he worked with ActionAid to promote a very powerful instrument of ActionAid, called Economic Literacy and Budget Accountability for Good Governance (ELBAG) anchored on the rights-based approach.

Mr Jobe said together A Plus The Gambia has empowered people with knowledge and skills; impacted lives at the community level and will again bring that experience to this partnership.

He added that Action Aid International The Gambia is a household name in The Gambia, and has since its inception over the past thirty years, been supporting communities across the country to improve their livelihood; to gain the requisite skills to demand their rights.

Jobe said with this MoU they are poised to act together at the national, regional and community levels to improve the lives of people in the country.

On behalf of the board of directors of A plus The Gambia, he applauded ActionAid International The Gambia for their willingness to partner with A plus The Gambia.

Omar Badgie, Executive Director of Action Aid International The Gambia, said they are glad to sign the MoU with A Plus The Gambia.