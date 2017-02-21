Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Delivers State of the Nation Address

Photo: Ghana Star

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo waves to supporters at the Black Star Square during his inauguration.

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured of his government's determination to fix the challenges facing the country's economy.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party has competent men and women, the program and the good will of the people to get things done.

President Akufo- Addo gave the assurance on Tuesday when he presented his first state of the nation address to Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

"We have the programme, the commitment, men, courage and the good will of the people to turn things around. By the grace of God, we will succeed. In the immediate term, targeted institutional reforms will be undertaken to raise Ghanaian," he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he would not allow Ghana's economy to collapse under his watch, despite the economic challenges inherited from the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

"We find ourselves in the situation where Ghana's total revenue is consumed by three main budgetary lines. Wages and salaries, interest and payments and amortisation and statutory payments and account for 99.6 % of Ghana's revenue," he said.

"This means that anything else that government has to do outside of these lines would have to be financed by borrowing or aid. After eight years of the previous government, there is practically no fiscal space left. The persistent resort to borrowing for any additional expenditure is also not sustainable. We cannot continue this way with our public finances. I will not allow this economy to collapse under my watch," he added.

He pointed out that Ghana's economic growth had also declined significantly, adding that GDP growth in 2016, including oil, was estimated at 3.6 per cent, the lowest in about 23 years.

Touching on job creation, President Akufo Addo promised to embark on a comprehensive programme on industrial transformation, restore macro economy, provide reliable affordable power to enterprises and homes, stimulate package for businesses, and partner the private sector to establish one industrial enterprise in all districts across the country.

"We will implement aggressive programme for export development, enhance domestic retail market, and improve business environment through reform" expressing confident that through these interventions, significant job opportunities would be open to Ghanaians across the country.

The President added that Takoradi to Paga railway connecting eastern to western corridors would be initiated this year to open up the country and provide a lot of jobs.

On education, the President reiterated that the Free Senior High School (SHS) program would commence in September this year.

He assured that his government would expand schools, technical and vocational training to ensure standardization, adding that ICT would be a central feature in education.

He also promised to restore the teacher trainee allowances and place the teacher at the center of quality education.

On security, President Akufo-Addo announced that the police service would recruit more men and women to meet the UN standard of 1 police to 500 civilians, adding that, his government would improve logistical infrastructure and their welfare as well as ensure a more professional police service to protect Ghanaians.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)