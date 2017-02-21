Ghana: ISD Staff Schooled On Google Digital Skills

press release

A training programme for selected members of staff of the Information Services Department (ISD) has taken place at the Head Office of the Department in Accra.

The programme, sponsored by Google, formed part efforts to upgrade the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) knowledge of staff of the Department by equipping them with skills in specific ICT-related areas and to help staff develop their knowledge and practice, using current ICT programmes.

Participants included journalists, information officers and communication technology, and marketing officers.

The programme took staff through components such as online advertising and marketing, building a brand using digital skills, online research and digital opportunities, among other very important ICT skills areas.

The Resource person, Simon W. Alangde, entreated trainees to make good use of the new media and the internet to facilitate their work, business or ICT related activities and be abreast of the changing demands in the sector.

Mr Alangde stressed the need for the Department to be updated frequently on the world trend in ICT in order to be effective on their jobs.

In her opening remarks, the Acting Director of ISD, Madam Afua Essel, underscored the importance of the training programme to ISD'S work.

She, therefore, urged all participants to pay serious attention in order to derive the maximum benefits that would reflect in their output.

For his part, Mr Charles Wereko, Director of Administration, ISD, who closed the programme, commended participants for their active participation and expressed the hope that the programme would impact positively on the Department's work.

Source: ISD (Philomina Nkasia)