21 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: My Husband Is President for Refusing to Give Up - Aisha Buhari

Photo: The Guardian
President Buhari and wife, Aisha.
By Gbenga Adeboye

Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari on Tuesday counseled Nigerians on the virtues of perseverance in pursuing their dreams saying her husband eventually became president because he did not give up in spite of failing three previous times.

She spoke in Abeokuta at the launch of a book titled, "Buhari vs Yar'Adua: Facing the future," written by Mr Opeyemi Soyombo, a Special Assistant on Media to the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Represented by the wife of the Ogun State governor, Dr Olufunso Amosun, the First Lady commended the efforts of the author, who documented the legal struggles of the president in the 2007 election petition challenging the victory of the late President Umaru Yar'Adua.

Mrs Buhari said there are lots of lessons to learn from the life of her husband who contested presidential election consecutively four times before he eventually won in 2015.

She said, "There are lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially his doggedness and compassion for the masses. President Buhari contested presidential election consecutively four times before he eventually won in 2015. "His victory has paid off considering his passion to help the masses and most importantly the successes recorded in the anti-corruption war of his government."

She added: "I commend the efforts of the writer for documenting the Presidential Election suit between the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and President Umaru Yar'Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007.

"This shows that the author has been following with keen interest elections held in the country and the petitions arising from them. In most recent shared views and writings on human and societal development, the investment made on other people gives tremendous yields; thus the facts and authenticity of the book are invaluable."

Answering questions from newsmen, the author said he was motivated to write the 179-page book, which was divided into seven chapters, to help check election rigging in the future in Nigeria.

Soyombo maintained Buhari was short-changed in the 2007 presidential election, saying the book would "ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections and to ensure that the judiciary, either by design or default, would endorse electoral robbery."

The book was earlier reviewed by Mr. Kayode Oyede of the Department of Public Private Law, Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

