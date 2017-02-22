21 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Brown Ideye Joins Mikel in China

Photo: Premium Times
Brown Ideye.
By Tunde Eludini

Brown Ideye is joining John Mike Obi in China, and has become the latest Nigerian player to make a move to the lucrative Super League.

According to multiple sources in Greece as well as in China, Ideye signed a three-year deal with Chinese club Tianjin Teda which also have in their ranks Super Eagles captain, Mikel.

The Nigerian striker who was hitherto with Greek champions, Olympiacos, was sold for a transfer fee in the region of 12 million Euros and he is expected to rake in salaries of about 3.5 million euros every season which will make him the sixth highest paid Nigerian player.

Aside Mikel, Nigerian players like Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Ujah and Chinedu Obasi are all in the Far East cashing in on the windfall from the Asian giants.

