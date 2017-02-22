22 February 2017

Uganda: 'Kalangala Ferries to Work Three Days a Week'

By Lubulwa Henry

Kalangala — Kalangala Infrastructure Services Ltd (KIS), the operator of the two ferries that ply the Kalangala-Masaka mainland route, has announced it has limited the ferries' transport schedules to three days in a week.

In a February 20 letter to the Kalangala District chairperson, Mr Willy Lugoloobi, KIS managing director John Opondo explained that they decided to change the ferries' schedules after government failed to meet its financial obligations.

"The purpose of this communication is to inform you that the company shall be able to provide ferry services for only three days a week until further notice," the letter reads in part.

"It is our expectation that government will honour its obligations in the next few days to enable the company return to normal operations."

Mr Opondo said the ferries will now operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He said although the company has continued to remind government to pay the outstanding ferry subsidy and other financial obligations, no payment has been made to date, which has affected their operations.

Daily Monitor has learnt that government is supposed to pay a quarterly fee of Shs3b to KIS to run the MV Pearl and MV Ssese ferries.

The letter was also copied to the Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, permanent secretary ministry of Works and Transport Bageya Waiswa, Kalangala Resident District Commissioner Caleb Tukaikiriza, Gabriel Atama, the Kalangala chief administrative officer and Unra executive director Allen Kagina.

