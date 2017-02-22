Uganda: Parents to Sue Hospital Over Missing Baby

Jinja — Parents of a baby that was stolen from Jinja Referral Hospital's special care unit have said they will sue the hospital if the baby's whereabouts is not established in time.

Ms Zaina Magomu, 27, together with her husband, Mr Francis Mubiru said they have awaited an explanation from police and the hospital regarding their baby, but the two institutions seem reluctant to help.

Ms Magomu went to Jinja hospital to deliver her twin babies on February 8. Unfortunately, the babies were prematurely born at seven months and one was pronounced dead shortly.

In the process of her husband taking the body for burial in Nyenga Sub-county, Buikwe District, the second baby that was in the special care unit was stolen.

Ms Magomu says she had requested to have a relative near the care unit to monitor the baby but hospital authorities declined her request.

Police arrested two suspects over the matter, a nurse who was on duty by the time the baby went missing and a lady who appeared on one of the local television stations seeking a one-week-old baby (boy) to take care of. That very evening, the baby disappeared.

The hospital director, Dr Sophie Namasopo, in an interview with Daily Monitor on Wednesday said they are waiting for a police report to come up with authentic information concerning the matter.

The Kira Regional police spokesperson, Mr Samson Lubega, said the nurse was released on police bond while the other suspect is still held at Jinja Central Police Station. He added that the case file has been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney of Jinja for legal advice.