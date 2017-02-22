Kampala — Fifa president Gianni Infantino is expected to meet President Yoweri Museveni during his two-day visit that will see him arrive on Friday 6pm at Entebbe airport, a day earlier than scheduled before.

The programme has been altered to favour all stakeholders who will meet the Swiss-Italian during this chronological visit to the pearl of Africa. Infantino is also in line to meet the Minister of Sports and Education Hon Janet Museveni, the Fufa executive committee, League representatives and the Cranes.

The Fifa boss is on a week-long visit to Africa, the second of its kind since he was elected to head the world's governing football body in February last year.

Observers, however, believe that Infantino's visit is to garner support for Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmad, who is challenging Caf president Issa Hayatou's 29-year reign.

The Cameroonian, who is seeking an eighth four-year term as head of the Cairo-based organisation, has been challenged for the post only twice.

He crushed Angolan Armando Machado and Botswanan Ismael Bhamjee in previous elections, but seems to view Ahmad as a more serious threat. Caf did not support Infantino in the 2016 Fifa elections, publicly backing Bahraini Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa instead. Fufa president Moses Magogo, however, voted Infantino.

Infantino got the chance to meet most national football association presidents in Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday to discuss general issues in the game and explain Fifa's plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures.

It is the first time such a summit has been held at which Fifa deals directly with leaders of African football. Usually the only time all association presidents get together is for the annual Fifa and Caf Congresses.